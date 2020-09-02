Lawyers to review videos in Sumpter Twp. slayings

A judge delayed a probable cause conference in the case of a Wyandotte man charged with killing his ex-fiancee and three other people last month in Sumpter Township.

Judge Tina Brooks Green agreed Wednesday during a brief hearing in Romulus' 34th District Court to reschedule the conference for Raymond Lee Bailey to Sept. 16. Bailey, 37, is getting a new attorney, who will need time to get up to speed on the case.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Tara Hindelang told Green she has an "inordinate" amount of video evidence to send to Bailey's new attorney, who will replace Sharon Woodside.

Bailey, 37, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm in the Aug. 15 slaying of ex-fiancee Laura Tanner, 35; Sarah Grupa, 38, who was Tanner's sister; and brothers Forrest Sampson, 28, and Neil Sampson, 30. The four victims were shot with a handgun.

The Sampsons and the two slain women were cousins.

Bailey appeared Wednesday before Green via video wearing a face mask and jail garb. He is being held without bond while awaiting further proceedings in the case.

During the brief proceedings, Bailey said he expects to meet his new attorney this weekend. "I had spoken with my family (Tuesday) and they said he would be here Saturday at 10 a.m.," he told the judge.

Bailey turned himself into the Bay County Sheriff's Office a day after the slayings, ending a manhunt for him. His arrest sparked questions about why felony assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges from a prior case were dismissed against him in November and January.

Authorities said Bailey claimed responsibility for the murders via text and telephone messages to friends.