State police investigate non-fatal shooting on I-94 near Inkster Road

Romulus — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Interstate 94 near Inkster Road, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 3:50 a.m., they said.

Troopers were dispatched to the 28000 block of Ecorse Road and spoke to the victim who called 911. He told him someone fired shots at him from a white Pontiac while they were on the freeway.

The victim is licensed to carry a concealed weapon. State police said it appears his weapon had also been fired.

Investigators said they believe the shooting stems from a traffic altercation.

I-94 was closed for nearly three hours while state police conducted an investigation, reopening at about 7;30 a.m.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez