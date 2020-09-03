State police investigate non-fatal shooting on I-94 near Inkster Road
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Romulus — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Interstate 94 near Inkster Road, officials said.
The shooting happened at about 3:50 a.m., they said.
Troopers were dispatched to the 28000 block of Ecorse Road and spoke to the victim who called 911. He told him someone fired shots at him from a white Pontiac while they were on the freeway.
The victim is licensed to carry a concealed weapon. State police said it appears his weapon had also been fired.
Investigators said they believe the shooting stems from a traffic altercation.
I-94 was closed for nearly three hours while state police conducted an investigation, reopening at about 7;30 a.m.
