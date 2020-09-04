Wyandotte woman faces 7 felonies in alleged DoorDash shooting

Wyandotte — A 33-year-old Wyandotte woman remains jailed as she faces seven felony charges owing to a dispute last month, allegedly regarding a food order, records show.

It was about 12:35 a.m. on August 26 when the Wyandotte Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on the 800 block of 8th Street, police said.

The 911 call came from a delivery driver who said a customer became angry, pulled a gun and fired shots at him.

Police responded to the home and "did recover evidence that supported" the claim that a gun was fired. "After a brief stand-off," the statement said, police arrested the woman, Michelle York, 33.

WJBK-TV (Fox 2 Detroit) spoke with the driver, a man named Ricky Johnson, who said that the food at issue was a $10-or-so order of McDonald's, via DoorDash.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged York with seven felonies, according to court records: assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault and battery, and three counts of felony firearm.

York was arraigned on Aug. 28 by Judge Elizabeth DiSanto in Wyandotte's 27th District Court. DiSanto gave her a bond of $100,000/10 percent, meaning that if $10,000 cash were paid, she would be released as her case proceeds. Wayne County Jail records show York remains jailed as of Friday morning.

York had a probable cause conference Thursday, confirmed defense attorney Evan Callanan. The date for her preliminary examination has not yet been set.

Callanan declined comment, other than to argue the defense's "version of events" will be different than what the state will argue.