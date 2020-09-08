Ex-official files suit against Hamtramck district, saying she was demoted after raising COVID-19 concerns

The Detroit News

A former assistant principal is suing the Hamtramck school district in a whistleblower lawsuit for demoting her.

Christina Adamczyk, who was an assistant principal at Kosciuszko Middle School after starting at the school district 22 years ago as a teacher, said the district was unhappy with her for opposing a school bond proposal and for criticizing the way it responded to COVID-19.

The federal lawsuit also names school Superintendent Jaleelah Hassan Ahmed and Michelle Imbrunone, who is the district’s director of human resources.

Adamczyk contends in the lawsuit that she repeatedly complained about what she described as the district’s inadequate response to the coronavirus but that school officials did little in response.

In August, she learned she had been reassigned to teach social studies at Hamtramck High School, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also indicates that she applied for and was granted in late May or early June a leave under the Family Medical Leave Act that was expanded under the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. She also is suing for violation of the FMLA.

She returned from her leave on Sept. 8, the lawsuit said, and "it was clear that Plaintiff was no longer the Assistant Principal of KMS and that the statements of Imbrunone and others had to be true ... she was supposed to be a Teacher instead of an Administrator."

The school district wasn’t immediately available to comment on the lawsuit.

Adamczyk also said in the lawsuit that she and her husband started a Facebook page to oppose the school bond proposal, which they thought wasn’t a good use of money.

The proposal was defeated in August.

As for the district’s handling of COVID-19, the lawsuit contends that the district failed to develop a preparedness plan until May, despite one being required earlier by the governor's executive order.

Adamczyk said she also complained about specific COVID-19-related concerns, such as taking precautions when distributing laptop computers to students.

But all those concerns were ignored by the administration, according to the lawsuit.

Adamczyk said she filed complaints with several agencies, including the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

She is seeking in excess of $75,000, that "false information" be removed from her personnel file and for costs, interest and attorney fees.