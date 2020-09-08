Man dead after crashing vehicle into Taylor building

Taylor — A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a building Tuesday, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 2:10 a.m. after a vehicle struck a building.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle's driver exited from westbound Interstate 94 at Telegraph before driving across Telegraph, over a grassy area and into the rear of a building.

Paramedics removed the man from the vehicle and attempted first aid. They pronounced the man deceased.

Officials said it's possible the man had a medical emergency before the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez