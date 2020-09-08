Police search for Westland woman, 100

Authorities are asking the public to help find a 100-year-old Westland woman who went missing Monday.

Mae Willie Baker was last seen at 1:30 p.m., according to the Michigan State Police. She was planning to visit a friend in Inkster, but never arrived, officials said.

She may be traveling in a blue 2010 Ford Fusion with Michigan license plate EHJ5974.

Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts should call 911 or Westland police at (734) 722-9600.

