Inmate accused in fatal attack of Wayne Co. deputy at jail charged

The inmate accused of attacking and killing a Wayne County sheriff's deputy last week has been charged by the county prosecutor, officials said.

Deandre Williams, 28, of Detroit has been charged with first-degree murder, murdering a police officer and felony murder by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, it said Wednesday. He has also been charged with unarmed robbery and escaping jail through violence. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges later Wednesday via video conference in 36th District Court in Detroit.

He is accused of killing Cpl. Bryant Searcy, 50.

Police said Williams, housed at the jail and accused of carjacking, attacked and killed Searcy at about 10 p.m. last Wednesday. Searcy was inspecting jail cells when Williams allegedly killed him after a violent struggle, officials said.

Other deputies found Searcy unresponsive. Medics took the corporal to a hospital where he died.

“It has been almost a week since the horrific murder of Corporal Bryant Searcy and it is still very raw,," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "Much has been said lately about the dangers that law enforcement officials face every day. This is no exaggeration. This case is a tragic example of this reality.”

