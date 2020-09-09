Michigan State Police investigate possible Harper Woods freeway shooting

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting off Interstate 94 in Harper Woods after a person was found injured Wednesday.

"There is one person who was struck and is being transported to a local hospital," MSP Metro Detroit tweeted at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators were responding to the intersection of Roscommon and Peerless in Harper Woods, a few blocks from the freeway.

The freeway is closed at westbound I-94 at 10 Mile Road for an investigation.

Last week, MSP reported a shooting at about 3:50 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Inkster Road.

On Aug. 28, troopers reported another shooting, on eastbound Interstate 94 between Little Mack and Harper in Harrison Township. First Lt. Michael A. Shaw said then that that like most of the 15 freeway shootings reported since June, the incident was the result of road rage.