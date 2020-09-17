Pontiac man charged in sexual abuse of 12-year-old Allen Park girl

A Pontiac man with HIV has been charged for allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl, Allen Park police said Thursday.

Anthony Alvin Hodges, 35, has been charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, two counts of knowingly engaging in intercourse with the intent of inflicting an uninformed partner and a count of being a habitual offender, officials said.

A judge ordered Hodges remanded to jail without bond.

If convicted, he faces up to life for the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Allen Park police said Hodges is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail for a probation violation.

Authorities said police were called Aug. 19, 2020 to a home in Allen Park to respond to a report of a 12-year-old runaway girl.

The girl's parents told officers their daughter was missing since 11:30 a.m. and feared she had been communicating with an older man she met through Snapchat, a social media app.

Officials said Dearborn police officers found the girl at about 5 p.m. while responding to a call requesting a welfare check. The girl told officers she was meeting her boyfriend. During the conversation with the officers, the girl told them she was 12 years old and had been having sexual relations with an older man, according to police.

Allen Park police began investigating the girls statements the next day. They also spoke to the girl who said she initially thought the older man she had met was 19, but felt that he may have been in his 40s after meeting with him on different occasions, officials said.

Investigators believe the man used Snapchat's location feature to pinpoint the girl's address. After that, police said, is when the two began engaging in sex and their relationship continued for several weeks.

Authorities said the suspect convinced the girl to run away with him and that's when Dearborn police found her.

According to the state Department of Corrections, Hodges was sentenced in February to two years in prison for attempting to infect a sexual partner with HIV in 2016 but was paroled.

