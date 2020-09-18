Ecorse man charged with beating baby whose twin died

The Detroit News

An Ecorse man has been charged with abusing a 13-month-old boy whose twin brother died of injuries in July.

James Edward Gibson Jr., 34, is charged with first-degree child abuse in connection with injuries suffered by Zion Reed. The boy's mother, Lisa Marie Reed, was previously charged with the same count in his July 28 death.

Ecorse police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3900 block of 7th Street in response to a child abuse call at 8:06 a.m. July 28. Zion's twin, Zyaire Reed, was pronounced dead.

A homicide investigation into Zyaire's death continues.

Police say Gibson was living with the twins and their mother.

“There is simply not much that prepares you for the allegations in this case for 13-month-old twin Zion Reed," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "It is important to note that the investigation into the homicide of Zaire Reed is not completed, and we are waiting to receive and review other work that we have requested in this case.”

Lisa Marie Reed's next court date is at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 before Judge David Zelenak in 25th District Court.