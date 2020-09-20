Police find woman dead in a Harper Woods backyard

A 37-year-old woman was found dead early Sunday morning in Harper Woods by police.

Harper Woods dispatch received a call around 12:58 a.m. that there was a dead body in a backyard. Officials arrived at the house in the 19100 block of Woodside St. and found the woman with wounds to her chest and back, police said.

A 42-year-old man made the call to dispatch and then later turned himself in after police found the woman's body. He is being held pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Harper Woods Police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.