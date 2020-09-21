2 loaded handguns seized in carry-ons at Detroit airport

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated two handguns at Detroit Metro Airport over the weekend, the agency announced Monday.

Both 9mm weapons were loaded and detected in travelers' carry-on bags at the Romulus airport on Friday and Sunday, TSA said in a statement.

In both incidents, TSA officials immediately alerted the Wayne County Airport Police; officers responded to the checkpoints and confiscated the weapons, according to the release.

“Outstanding job by our TSA officers who prevented these two firearms from boarding planes this last weekend,” said Steve Lorincz, Detroit’s TSA federal security director. “Passengers are reminded to always know the location of their firearms and to please keep them in a secure location without bringing them to any airport security checkpoints.”

The incidents were the 25th and 26th firearms detected at the airport's security checkpoints this year, TSA said. The agency's officers detected 47 there last year.

Travelers caught with guns at an checkpoint can face a civil penalty, TSA said.

"A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances," the administration said Monday. "This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, they are still not permitted to bring a firearm into the passenger section of the airplane."

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage "if they are properly packed in a hardback, locked case, unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter," TSA said.