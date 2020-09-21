Police investigating Dearborn man shot and killed

Dearborn — A 26-year-old Dearborn man was shot and killed Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Holly when Dearborn police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders administered first aid to the man and took him to a nearby hospital.

The man died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police do not believe the shooting was random but are still investigating.

"This is a tragic situation and our condolences go out to the family of the victim. The Dearborn Police Department will use all available resources to apprehend the person(s) involved," Dearborn police chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement. "We are urging the public to come forward with information regarding this crime."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241.