Ecorse man to be arraigned in abuse of 13-month-old whose twin died

The boyfriend of a Wyandotte mother of twin 13-month-old boys will be formally charged Wednesday in connection with the abuse of one of the infants, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

James Edward Gibson Jr. of Ecorse is charged in connection with the abuse of Zion Michael Reed. Gibson had been living with the child's mother, Lisa Marie Reed. Gibson is not the father of Zion Reed and his twin brother, Zyaire, who died of suspected injuries from child abuse.

Reed, 34, has been charged with first degree child abuse in connection with Zion's case. Her next court date is Oct. 27.

The investigation into Zyaire's death is continuing, said the Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to the infants' home July 28 on a call of child abuse around 8:06 a.m. . The prosecutor's office said no further details will be released regarding Zion's alleged abuse due to the ongoing homicide investigation of his brother.

"There is simply not much that prepares you for the allegations in this case for 13-month-old twin Zion Reed," said Kym Worthy, prosecutor, in a statement Tuesday. "It is important to note that the investigation into the homicide of Zyaire Reed is not completed, and we are waiting to receive and review other work that we have requested in this case."

Gibson is scheduled to be arraigned before 25th District Judge Greg Clifton.

Gibson faces first degree child abuse charges in Zion's case. If found guilty, Gibson could face up to life in prison.