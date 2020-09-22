Harper Woods man charged in girlfriend's shooting death

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged a Harper Woods man on Tuesday with shooting his live-in girlfriend to death following an argument early Sunday morning.

Steven Mark Bratton, 42, is charged with four felonies and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted in the death of Katie Lynn Elliot.

According to a news release from the prosecutor's office, officers were dispatched to Bratton's home in the 19100 block of Woodside about 12:50 a.m. on a report of a dead body in the backyard.

Police found the body of Elliot, 37, who had been shot once.

Harper Woods detectives recovered a handgun they believed was used in the shooting.

Bratton was arraigned in 32A District Court and remanded to jail without bond late Tuesday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and a preliminary exam at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7, both in 32A District Court.