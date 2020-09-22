Homicide suspect charged with dragging cop with car

A person of interest in a 2019 homicide in Wyandotte faces unrelated charges after he allegedly dragged a Wyandotte detective across the sidewalk of a Lincoln Park liquor store with his vehicle.

Christian Lowe was arraigned Saturday on eight felony charges and one misdemeanor. He could face life in prison if convicted of the most serious count, assault with intent to murder.

According to Wyandotte police, Lowe is a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the city on Feb. 2, 2019. He was wanted initially on three felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant unrelated to the homicide case.

On Sept. 17, Wyandotte police said they received a tip that Lowe was hiding out in a private residence. After two detectives located the residence, they followed Lowe, who was driving a white truck, to the Applewood Liquor Store at 734 Southfield Road in Lincoln Park.

The detectives attempted to apprehend Lowe while he was walking toward the store, but Lowe fled back to the truck.

In an email, police described what happened next: “A detective that was close behind Lowe began fighting with him inside of the vehicle. Mr. Lowe was able to drive off at a high rate of speed, dragging the detective across the pavement.”

The detective, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was launched from the vehicle moments before the truck crashed into a building. The impact from the crash made the vehicle inoperative and the detectives were able to apprehend the suspect.

Lowe was given a cash bond of $175,000 at his arraignment Saturday. A probable cause conference is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 1 in 25th District Court.

The other charges against him: assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon; two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer; malicious destruction of property greater than $200; commission of a felony with a motor vehicle, and habitual offender-third notice.