Farmington Hills man found fatally shot in Dearborn

Dearborn police are seeking tips to identify a suspect in a fatal shooting reported Wednesday.

Officers were called to Michigan Avenue and Schlaff about 5:30 p.m. on a report of a man found dead in a pickup truck. The victim, identified as Darius Whiting, a 48-year-old Farmington Hills resident, had multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

"Based upon the information at this time, the shooting does not appear to be a random act," the release read.

Authorities did not release other details.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Whiting’s family during this trying time," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "Rest assured, the Dearborn Police Department will use all available resources to apprehend the person(s) involved."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587), texting CSM and details to CRIMES (274637), or going to www.1800speakup.org.