Westland man arrested in beating, shooting death of Dearborn resident

The Detroit News

A 29-year-old Westland man was charged Thursday in the beating and fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Dearborn resident.

Brandon Michael Kournoian is charged with felony murder, first-degree home invasion, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm in the Sunday death of Keith Thomas.

About 6 p.m. Sunday, Dearborn Police were called to a residence in the 2700 block of Holly Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Medics transported him to a hospital for treatment, but he died, police said.

Authorities say an argument between the suspect and the victim escalated into a physical altercation before Thomas was shot.

Kournoian is expected to be arraigned Friday morning before Judge Gene Hunt in 19th District Court in Dearborn.