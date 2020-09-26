COVID drive-thru testing free this weekend in Taylor

Taylor — The state health department in partnership with Wayne County and the Michigan National Guard is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing this we in Taylor.

The testing is free for non-symptomatic residents Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Taylor Sportsplex, located at 13333 Telegraph Road.

No pre-registration is needed to receive testing. Also, no insurance or doctor's note is required.

“We recommended ongoing testing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and make our communities safer,” Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said in a press release.

Tests will be administered by the Michigan National Guard, while volunteers from the Wayne County Executive’s Office and city of Taylor will conduct traffic management and registration for participants.

Residents will remain in their vehicle and nasal swabs will be used to do the diagnostic testing.

Michigan added 929 cases and eight deaths from the virus Friday for a total of 120,526 cases and 6,708 deaths in the state.

In Wayne County, there are a total of 18,580 cases and 1,297 deaths, excluding Detroit.

Taylor is the sixth-hardest hit city with 1,029 cases and 78 deaths, according to the county's database.

“We are standing with our communities to protect our Wayne County residents,” Evans said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_