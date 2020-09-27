Dearborn police chief: Officer 'relied on training' when he fatally shot man stabbing girlfriend

A man was shot and killed by a Dearborn police officer during a domestic violence dispute early Sunday morning.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said officers did "what they were supposed to do" when one fatally shot a man with a knife who was stabbing his girlfriend in the face and throat in a Dearborn apartment.

"The doctor at the hospital would comment that, had they not done what they did at the scene, the outcome for the woman would have been much different," Haddad said at a news conference Sunday morning.

Around 6:22 a.m. a 39-year-old woman made a series of calls to 911 saying she was being attacked by her boyfriend with a knife.

Police responded to the calls and could hear the woman yelling for help inside of the apartment. Police forced their way inside and found the 43-year-old man still attacking the woman inside of a narrow bathroom.

Haddad said the man, who was still armed with a knife, was shot multiple times and died from the wounds.

The woman was critically injured with stab wounds to the face, head and throat area, but is now in stable condition, Haddad said.

Neighbors called police around 10 p.m. last night, reporting that they felt threatened by the man in the hallway of the apartment, Haddad said. The man left the apartment by the time police arrived last night.

Haddad said police received calls and visited the apartment for domestic abuse several times in the past. The man was wanted for multiple felonies and a parole absconder.

Haddad said the 15-year veteran officer who fired the shots will most likely be placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is pursued.

"I'm going to say that given the climate around the country and how officers are being attacked all around the country, that our officers relied on their training and did what they were supposed to do this morning," Haddad said.

The investigation was turned over to Michigan State Police.