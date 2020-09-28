Man charged with attacking mom before police standoff

A 41-year-old Plymouth man has been charged with attacking his mother before a standoff with Plymouth police over the weekend.

Todd Willard Holgate's mother, who is 69, was outside of her apartment at 2:44 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly threatened her, authorities said.

The mother immediately went inside her apartment and locked the door but alleges Holgate immediately became irate and broke a glass window on the front door.

Once inside the apartment, Holgate allegedly chased his mom into her bedroom with a knife, choked her and stabbed the bed near her head.

After the alleged attack, Holgate fled to another part of the apartment and his mother called Plymouth Police, who responded to the apartment.

Holgate engaged police in a two-hour standoff and was later taken into custody by police and admitted into a hospital for evaluation.

He has been charged with false report of a threat of terrorism, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm — strangulation, felonious assault and resisting and obstructing the Police.

Holgate was expected to be arraigned in the hospital Monday.