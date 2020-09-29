Man, 19, slain in assault at Westland home

Westland — A stabbing in Westland early Tuesday morning resulted in one man's death and another person's arrest, police said.

Westland Police Department was dispatched to the area of Palmer and Gloria, west of Merriman, about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on a reported felonious assault.

They found a man, 19, wounded. Officers gave aid, then medics took over. But the man died at the scene. His next-of-kin have not yet been notified, and so police have not given his name or age.

Police arrested a suspect, a 26-year-old Plymouth man, in the victim's death, and say the two were "known to each other."

"This was not a random act," Westland police said in a statement.

Police will continue their investigation. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will make a decision on charges once that investigation is concluded.