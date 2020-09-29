Tips sought in August slaying in Highland Park

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $2,500 reward Tuesday for tips in a shooting last month in Highland Park that killed a 39-year-old man.

James Hill was shot in his 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer at about 7 a.m. Aug. 21 outside the Parkside Coney Island on the 17000 block of Hamilton, the group said in a statement.

The Saginaw resident, who was en route home after spending a few days in Highland Park with friends, had stopped at the eatery "where he may have come across someone he knew or felt comfortable enough with to allow inside his vehicle," according to the release. "This unknown suspect ... shot and killed James and fled on foot in an unknown direction."

Highland Park police are working to find a man and woman whom they described as persons of interest seen with Hill at a Motel 6 in Madison Heights before the incident.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.