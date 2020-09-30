Commissioners unanimously approve $1.66B Wayne Co. budget

Detroit — Wayne County commissioners Wednesday unanimously approved a $1.66 billion county budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, about equal to the previous fiscal year.

Commissioners approved the budget, the first county budget to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, by a vote of 14-0. One of the county's 15 commissioners was absent.

Officials said the budget for the fiscal year is balanced for the sixth consecutive year and includes a nearly $5 million surplus. The county's fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

“We did the very best job we could in budgeting for these uncertain times,” Wayne County Commission Chairwoman Alisha Bell, D-Detroit, said in a statement. “Throughout the budgeting process, we made it a priority to ensure that the kinds of programs and services our residents expect would continue."

Officials said the approved budget returns funding for most county departments to pre-pandemic levels and returns to work most county employees who were furloughed by COVID-19 lockdown orders in March.

It also calls for using $750,000 from the general fund and $125,000 from the parks fund to cover repairs to the Wayne County sheriff’s marine dock in Trenton.

Furthermore, the commission estimates Wayne County will receive $76 million in CARES Act revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Under the budget, the county plans to continue using the money to pay $50 million in small business grants this year and next year.

Officials said the commission may need to make adjustments to the budget going forward due to the pandemic and a Michigan Supreme Court ruling this summer that says counties cannot sell tax-foreclosed property at a profit without compensating the individual from whom the property was taken.

In addition, the availability of additional federal funding could also require the county to make changes to its budget, they said.

