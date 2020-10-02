Allen Park police seek tips on bandit who threatened to blow up Game Stop with C-4

Allen Park police are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed a video game store by threatening to blow up an employee and himself.

Officials said the robbery happened about 8 p.m. at a Game Stop location.

The suspect told the store's cashier that he was carrying a backpack full of C-4 explosives and would detonate it if the worker didn't give him money from the till, according to authorities.

Police said the cashier obeyed the suspect, who then fled.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be a white male between 17 and 24 years of age. He was wearing a complete Nike Jumpman outfit, they also said.

Officials released a photo of the suspect taken by the store's security cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Allen Park Police at (313) 386-7800.

