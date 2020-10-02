SUBSCRIBE NOW
WAYNE COUNTY

Allen Park police seek tips on bandit who threatened to blow up Game Stop with C-4

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Allen Park police are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed a video game store by threatening to blow up an employee and himself.

Officials said the robbery happened about 8 p.m. at a Game Stop location.

The suspect told the store's cashier that he was carrying a backpack full of C-4 explosives and would detonate it if the worker didn't give him money from the till, according to authorities.

Allen Park police said this suspect robbed a Game Stop store Thursday by threatening to detonate a backpack full of C-4 explosives.

Police said the cashier obeyed the suspect, who then fled.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be a white male between 17 and 24 years of age. He was wearing a complete Nike Jumpman outfit, they also said.

Officials released a photo of the suspect taken by the store's security cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Allen Park Police at (313) 386-7800.

