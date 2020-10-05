Wyandotte woman charged in hit-and-run at Black Lives Matter protest

A 68-year-old Wyandotte woman has been charged in a hit-and-run incident during a Black Lives Matter protest that injured a protester, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Orlene Alberta Jones, 68, was charged in connection with the incident that left a 45-year-old Van Buren Township woman injured in June. She faces arraignment Monday on the charges.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 23300 block of Goddard. The protesters were walking south on Telegraph, crossing Goddard in Taylor, when Jones allegedly drove east on Goddard and stopped her vehicle in the roadway close to the protesters and then drove off, striking the 45-year-old female protester.

The protester was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

A male protester jumped off his bike to avoid being struck by the car, according to the prosecutor's office. Jones allegedly drove over the man's bike, causing extensive damage, and then allegedly fled the scene.

Jones is charged with misdemeanors of failure to stop/report a personal injury accident, failure to stop/report property damage accident and malicious destruction of property of $200-$1,000.

Jones is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in 23rd District Court in Taylor.