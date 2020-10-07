Reward climbs to $15K for tips in fatal Northville Township hit-and-run

The reward for tips leading to an arrest in a fatal Northville Township hit and run last month has climbed to $15,000, Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Wednesday.

Dominic Duhn was struck while skateboarding with friends at about 11:37 p.m. Sept. 3 on Sheldon Road south of Six Mile, investigators reported.

"The driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop to see what he/she hit," Crime Stoppers officials said in a statement. "Instead he/she sped away, leaving Dominic’s friends with this tragic memory."

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Sheldon and likely had heavy windshield damage, township police said.

Duhn, a Northville High School graduate who studied agriculture business management at Michigan State University and worked for a masonry supply store, was pronounced dead.

In the 20-year-old's honor, supporters have launched a memorial scholarship fund that has raised more than $69,000 through GoundMe.

Anyone with information in the case can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.