WAYNE COUNTY

Reward climbs to $15K for tips in fatal Northville Township hit-and-run

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
The reward for tips leading to an arrest in a fatal Northville Township hit and run last month has climbed to $15,000, Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Wednesday.

Dominic Duhn was struck while skateboarding with friends at about 11:37 p.m. Sept. 3 on Sheldon Road south of Six Mile, investigators reported.

"The driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop to see what he/she hit," Crime Stoppers officials said in a statement. "Instead he/she sped away, leaving Dominic’s friends with this tragic memory."

Duhn became an Eagle Scout in 2017 after helping renovate a walking trail at Thayer’s Corner Park near Six Mile and Napier, officials said.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Sheldon and likely had heavy windshield damage, township police said.

Duhn, a Northville High School graduate who studied agriculture business management at Michigan State University and worked for a masonry supply store, was pronounced dead.

In the 20-year-old's honor, supporters have launched a memorial scholarship fund that has raised more than $69,000 through GoundMe.

Anyone with information in the case can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

