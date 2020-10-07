Van Buren police seek tips on man who went into store, defecated in box and left it on shelf
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Here's the straight poop: Van Buren Township police are asking the public for help to find a man who went into a store, defecated in a cardboard box and left it on a shelf.
Officials said the incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday at a Meijer store.
The man also allegedly stole some merchandise from the store before leaving a light-colored Ford Escape.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call Van Buren Township police at (734) 699-8930.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez