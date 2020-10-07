SUBSCRIBE NOW
WAYNE COUNTY

Van Buren police seek tips on man who went into store, defecated in box and left it on shelf

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Here's the straight poop: Van Buren Township police are asking the public for help to find a man who went into a store, defecated in a cardboard box and left it on a shelf.

Van Buren Township police are asking for tips on this man who is wanted for allegedly defecating in a cardboard box and leaving the mess on a Meijer store shelf last week.

Officials said the incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday at a Meijer store.

The man also allegedly stole some merchandise from the store before leaving a light-colored Ford Escape.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Van Buren Township police at (734) 699-8930.

Police said the man left the store and drove away in this light-colored Ford Escape.
