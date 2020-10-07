Vehicle rushing Inkster shooting victims to hospital crashes; woman killed

Inkster — A woman was killed in a Dearborn Heights car crash Wednesday morning in the fallout of a triple shooting in Inkster, police said.

The shooting took place about 4:20 a.m. on the 30000 block of Carlysle in Inkster, Michigan State Police said. That's south of Michigan Avenue, east of Henry Ruff.

Inkster has its own police department, but state police investigate its shootings and homicides.

Police say there was a "large party" at a home, which was approached by two armed men who opened fire. Three people were shot.

The shooters fled south, on foot. Police haven't released any detailed description of those two men.

The victims were privately conveyed to the hospital. One vehicle, transporting one victim, was stopped by Inkster EMS, which took over the transportation duties.

A second vehicle, transporting two of the victims, was involved in a crash at Inkster and Ford roads, about 4.5 miles north and east of the shooting scene. A woman in the vehicle was killed, police confirmed, but she was not one of the shooting victims.

Medics transported the shooting victims from the crash site on to the hospital.