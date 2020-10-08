Shooting near Eastland mall leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Harper Woods police are working to find suspects in a shooting Thursday that left one man dead and another injured outside of Eastland Center.

A mall employee called 911 at about 7:20 p.m. to report a body in the parking lot outside of Shoppers World, the police said in a statement. Officers found a 19-year-old victim with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Across the street, in a baseball field adjacent to Harper Woods High School, they found that a car had crashed and the 18-year-old driver was shot in the head, according to the release.

The teen was rushed to Ascension St. John Hospital. He was listed in serious condition late Thursday, police said.

Witnesses said a black 2019 or 2020 GMC Terrain with tinted windows, after-market chrome rims and three occupants was seen leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harper Woods police at (313) 343-2530. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.