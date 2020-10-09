Argument between cousins ends in shooting at Inkster home

Inkster — A 37-year-old man was shot late Thursday night after an argument with his cousin in Inkster, police said.

Michigan State Police are investigating, and say the shooting happened about 10:10 p.m. on the 30100 block of Liberty. That's north of Annapolis and east of Henry Ruff.

Police arrived to find the victim lying on the ground outside, in front of a home, with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. Medics transported him to the hospital, and he was listed in serious condition.

The victim had been arguing with a female cousin, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing, police believe. She drove off in what might be a black Ford Flex, police said.

At least one gunshot hit a neighbor's apartment, but no one inside was hurt.

Thursday's shooting was the second of the week in that part of Inkster.

Wednesday:Vehicle rushing Inkster shooting victims to hospital crashes; woman killed

Early Wednesday morning, about a half-mile north on the 30000 block of Carlysle, three people were shot outside of a house party.

While two of them were being privately transported to an area hospital, their vehicle crashed into another one in Dearborn Heights, killing a woman.