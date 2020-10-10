Free COVID-19 testing offered in Dearborn Heights this weekend

The Detroit News

Dearborn Heights — Wayne County is partnering with multiple agencies to offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing for non-symptomatic individuals this weekend, the county said in a statement.

Testing will be conducted in the Hype Athletics Center parking lot from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Everyone over the age of five is welcome to get tested and no pre-registration is required. Insurance or a doctor's note is not required.

The effort is a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan National Guard and the City of Dearborn Heights.

“Wayne County will continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and make out communities safer,” Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said in a statement. “We are standing with our communities to protect our Wayne County residents."

Tests will be administered by Michigan National Guard personnel, while volunteers from Wayne County Executive’s office and the City of Dearborn Heights will conduct traffic management and registration for participants.

The testing offered at this site is diagnostic, nasal swabs administered with residents remaining in their vehicle.

The Hype Athletics Center is located at 23302 W Warren Ave, in Dearborn Heights.