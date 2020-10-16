Ecorse mother, boyfriend charged in 13-month-old's death

The mother of a twin baby boy who died of suspected child abuse has been charged with murder, along with her boyfriend, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday.

Lisa Marie Reed, 34, and James Edward Gibson Jr., 34, both of Ecorse, are charged with the homicide of 13-month old Zyaire Reed. They previously were charged with first-degree child abuse in injuries suffered by Zyaire's surviving twin, Zion Michael Reed.

The alleged crimes occurred while Gibson, who is not the infants' father, was living with Reed and her sons.

Zyaire Reed was pronounced dead after Ecorse police were dispatched July 28 to a residence in the 3900 block of 7th Street on a child abuse call.

Gibson is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in connection with the death of Zyaire Reed, while Lisa Reed is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse.

“The evidence in this case will show that Zyaire Reed suffered abuse for almost half of his very young life," Worthy said in a news release. "He was 13 months old when he died. The alleged facts of this case left seasoned prosecutors shaking their heads and vowing to seek justice for him."

Gibson and Reed will be arraigned at 10 a.m. Monday in 25th District Court in Lincoln Park.