Ecorse man arraigned in death of girlfriend's toddler son

An Ecorse man was arraigned Monday and sent to jail without bond in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 13-month-old son.

James Gibson, 34, and the child's mother, Lisa Reed, also 34 and an Ecorse resident, were charged Friday with the homicide of Zyaire Reed. The two were previously were charged with first-degree child abuse in injuries suffered by Zyaire's surviving twin, Zion Michael Reed.

The alleged crimes occurred while Gibson, who is not the children's father, was living with Reed and her sons.

Zyaire was pronounced dead after Ecorse police were sent July 28 to a residence in the 3900 block of 7th Street on a child abuse call.

Gibson is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in connection with Zyaire's death, while Lisa Reed is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse.

Judge Gregory A. Clifton of 25th District Court in Lincoln Park set an Oct. 27 court date for Reed on the homicide and child abuse cases.

“The evidence in this case will show that Zyaire Reed suffered abuse for almost half of his very young life," Worthy said in a news release Friday. "He was 13 months old when he died. The alleged facts of this case left seasoned prosecutors shaking their heads and vowing to seek justice for him."

Reed was expected to be arraigned Monday in 25th District Court as well.