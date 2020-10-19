Nursing home workers strike over unfair labor practices

The Detroit News

Westland — Workers at the Four Seasons Rehabilitation and Nursing home on Monday walked off the job over what they call unfair labor practices during a pandemic.

Essential workers at the home located off Newburgh Road in Westland say they are working without a contract and without enough PPE to stay safe. They also want better staffing levels and to be paid a living wage.

After agreeing to hold off for 30 days on a strike in August, it's now back on.

The home is part of a chain of nursing homes where workers represented by the SEIU Healthcare Michigan union are negotiating a contract.

"Governor Whitmer said it best: 'With COVID-19 cases in Michigan on the rise, we cannot allow our most vulnerable patients to lack vital care.' But nursing home owners have refused to come to an agreement that would equip us to provide the care our residents deserve," Carolyn Cole, a worker at the home, said in a statement released by the union. "We’re going on strike because if our workplace isn’t up to standard, it’s the residents who suffer."

The nursing homes involved in the effort include the Ciena, Villa and Charles Dunn chains. Calls to all three were not returned Monday morning.

At 6 a.m., a group of workers gathered outside along Newburgh Road to march and chant in demonstration. Workers inside the building walked off the job together to join the picket line. A Facebook live video shows the workers as they marched in the dark to kick off the strike.

As the pandemic slammed Michigan earlier this year, workers inside some of the state's hardest-hit nursing homes rationed protective gear, went without COVID-19 tests and struggled to care for seniors who carried a deadly virus.

About a third of the 21 nursing homes that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration selected to care for elderly individuals with COVID-19 at the pandemic's peak appear not to meet new quality standards under a revamped policy.

On Sept. 30, Whitmer announced an executive order to establish "care and recovery centers" to replace her "regional hubs," existing nursing homes across the state tapped to care for people with the virus who are discharged from hospitals or reside in facilities that can't properly isolate them.

The Legislature and Whitmer are still working out details and trying to come to an agreement. Whitmer's handling of nursing homes has been a topic of heated debate for months. About 32% of Michigan's 6,781 COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home residents, according to state data.

In Detroit, where the COVID-19 virus has devastated communities of color and the majority of nursing home workers are Black women, workers aim to draw attention to racial justice disparities inherent to their fight.

“COVID-19 just reinforced what the Black women who work in nursing homes have always known — these homes put profits over people,” Izella Hayes, a worker at Imperial Nursing Home in Dearborn Heights, said in the statement. “As long as owners continue to treat us like we’re expendable instead of the heroes we are, we’ll continue to stand up for what’s right: a living wage so we can afford to get healthcare just like we provide it, and proper safety protocols and guaranteed PPE throughout the pandemic.”