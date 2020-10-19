Shots fired in Dearborn; suspect, car sought

Dearborn police have released pictures of a suspect and car wanted in connection with a shooting incident reported in the city last weekend.

Officers were called to Warren Avenue near Chase at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired, the Police Department said in a statement.

The bullets came from a vehicle described as a green, early 2000s Honda Accord with a blue/gray passenger side door, according to the release. It was last seen heading southbound on Greenfield.

The victim was not injured, investigators reported. Authorities continue to canvas the area and gather evidence.

“Reckless acts such as this endanger innocent lives and will not be tolerated," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said Monday. "The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this incident and the person responsible will be held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.