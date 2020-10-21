2 sought in shooting at Eastland Center

Harper Woods police are working to find two people wanted in connection with a shooting Wednesday outside Eastland Center that left a man wounded.

Officers were called to the mall near Vernier at about 6:15 p.m. following a report of shots fired, investigators said in a statement.

They arrived to find the 40-year-old victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

He was transported to a local hospital. His status was not available Tuesday night.

Witnesses told officers the man had been in an altercation with two people before the shooting. They are described as men in their 20s, about 5-foot-6, both wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a silver Chevrolet Malibu last seen heading toward Interstate 94.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at (313) 343-2530. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The incident came less than two weeks after another shooting reported at Eastland. One person died and another was injured, police said.