Ecorse woman arraigned in toddler son's death

The 34-year-old Ecorse woman charged in connection with the death of her 13-month-old son was arraigned Wednesday.

Lisa Marie Reed wore a green jail uniform, a protective mask and handcuffs as she stood before 25th District Court Judge David Zelenak. She is charged with second-degree murder in the homicide of her son Zyaire.

The boy, who was 13 months old, died in July after police responded to a call of child abuse at her Ecorse residence, which she shared with her boyfriend, Zyaire and twin son Zion, who was injured but survived.

A not-guilty plea was entered on her behalf. She was remanded back to the Wayne County Jail. Her next court date is 11 a.m. Oct. 27th, the same as that of James Gibson, her boyfriend and co-defendant.

Both Reed and Gibson, who is not the twins' father, were charged last week. The couple also are charged with first-degree child abuse in connection with injuries to both boys.

The abuse, says the prosecutor's office, occured while Gibson was living with Reed and her children.