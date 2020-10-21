Report: Police negotiate with barricaded gunman in Taylor

Taylor — Police in the Downriver Wayne County suburb of Taylor are hours into an alleged barricaded gunman situation early Wednesday morning, according to a local media reports.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) says several units were evacuated at the Court Village Lane apartments near Beech Daly and Eureka roads.

WWJ-950 AM reports that the barricaded situation started with a report of shots fired at an apartment complex. WWJ reports that a woman was able to flee, but a child might still be inside, and that it's been hours since police successfully reached the barricaded man.

Taylor Police Department said it had no information to share "as of now" when reached early Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Come back for updates.