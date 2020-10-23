Delta flight from Detroit Metro delayed by passenger without mask

The Detroit News

A Delta flight was late leaving Detroit Metro Airport on Friday after a passenger did not wear a mask, the airline said.

Flight 803 was scheduled to leave for Las Vegas at 12:57 p.m. but instead departed at 2:27 p.m., according to the Delta website. The plane arrived at its destination at 4:14 p.m. Nevada time.

"We apologize to our customers for the delay on Flight 803 due to a passenger being removed for mask non-compliance," airline spokeswoman Kate Modolo said in a statement to The Detroit News on Friday night.

Other details were not released.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Delta's written policy requires that masks be worn at lobby check-in, in sky clubs, at boarding gate areas, on jet bridges and "on board the aircraft for the duration of the flight — except limited time while eating or drinking."

CBS News, quoting an internal memo from Delta CEO Ed Bastian, has said the airline has placed 270 passengers on a no-fly list over mask issues.

Last month, another Delta flight from Detroit Metro to Los Angeles returned to the gate when a passenger refused to wear a mask.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new interim guidelines for travelers, including a “strong recommendation” to wear face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.