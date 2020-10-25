Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Canton

The Detroit News

An unidentified man trying to cross the street died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in Canton.

Canton police responded to a report of a single car pedestrian crash at Michigan Avenue and Schooner Road at about 7:15 a.m.

A man was crossing the eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue at Schooner Road from the south side to the north side when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to a police report.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ypsilanti in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene. Police said speed, alcohol, and distracted driving do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.