COVID cases close Schoolcraft College police academy through Nov. 9

The Detroit News

Wayne County Regional Police Training Academy at Livonia's Schoolcraft College is temporarily halting in-person instruction after eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, officials announced Monday.

"As a precaution, all students in the Wayne County Regional Police Training Academy underwent rapid testing. We are awaiting the results," representatives said in a statement.

The college "is pausing all face-to-face instruction" at the academy until Nov. 9, it said.

The academy students "will use distance learning formats to complete their coursework during this time. We fully expect this class will graduate on time in November," the post said.

The announcement came the same day state officials added 3,881 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths, including 1,940 cases from Sunday.

The additions bring the state's total number of cases to 161,907 and total deaths to 7,211.

Last week saw the state's biggest surge of positive cases during the pandemic, when Michigan had 13,129 confirmed cases of the virus, breaking the record set the week prior. Before then, the previous weekly high was 9,768 set April 5-11.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported Monday that 30 COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in state pre-kindergarten schools and universities as of last week.