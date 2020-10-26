Inkster woman on couch, looking at phone shot and injured Saturday

Inkster — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Saturday that injured a woman in her home, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday to the 30000 block of Grandview near Cherry Hill and Henry Ruff roads for a report of a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 36-year-old woman was sitting on a couch in her living room and looking at her cellphone when she was struck in the hand by a rifle round that came through a picture window.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital by family members.

Investigators found a rifle shell casing and a rifle grip in the roadway in front of her home.

Officials said it does not appear the woman was targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez