Woodhaven High says 3 students positive for virus; 51 students and 1 on staff quarantined

Three students recently tested positive for COVID-19 at Woodhaven High School and 51 students and a staff member are in quarantine, the district reported on its virus dashboard online.

The numbers were reported on the district website Friday for the high school, which is in Brownstown Township.

In addition to the three new positive cases by high school students and the quarantine of 51 students and a staffer, Erving Elementary in the district reported one new positive case and 11 pupils in quarantine for a total of 62 students newly under quarantine in the district.

The cases bring to eight the total number of positive cases for students the district has reported year-to-date and three for staff members; and a total of 78 students year-to-date are in or have been in quarantine, including six staffers.