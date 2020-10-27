Semi loses control, smashes into I-75 median wall in Lincoln Park

Part of Interstate 75 has reopened after a semitrailer smashed into a median wall Tuesday near Dix in Lincoln Park, Michigan State Police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a semitrailer driver was north on the highway when he lost control at about 5:35 p.m., the agency said on Twitter.

"The vehicle jacknifed and crashed into the left median wall, sending large cement fragments into southbound traffic where 2 other tractor/trailers crashed ran into the debris," the post said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, said Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw.

The southbound lanes were closed for more than an hour and northbound traffic had to use the right shoulder as crews worked to clear the debris.

Temporary wall repairs are scheduled to be wrap after 9 a.m. Wednesday, said Diane Cross, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Transportation.