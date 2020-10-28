I-94 to close at Michigan Avenue after train derailment

Drivers on Interstate 94 near Michigan Avenue in Dearborn can expect the freeway to be closed later Wednesday because of a train derailment, state police said.

Troopers were called at about 5:45 a.m. to the area to help with the incident.

State police temporarily closed eastbound and westbound I-94 before railroad officials determined it was safe for travel.

Officials said the railroad company advised them it will be hours before their equipment to fix the problem will be available. They also said the freeway will have to be closed in both directions while crews work.

In the meantime, I-94's exit lanes to Michigan/Wyoming are closed, state police said.

