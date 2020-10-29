Lincoln Park police seek tips in shooting that killed man, wounded woman

A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Lincoln Park.

Police are asking the public for help to identify and find the suspects in the shooting, officials said Thursday.

The shooting was reported at about 4:10 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Hanover near Interstate 75 and Southfield Road.

Officers found a man, 37, shot multiple times and a woman, 31, shot once in the arm, according to authorities. Medics took both to a hospital. The male victim was declared dead at the hospital while the woman was treated and released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lincoln Park Police Department's Detective Bureau at (313) 381-1800 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

