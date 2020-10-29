Trio charged in Wyandotte double stabbing

Three men have been charged in connection with a double stabbing that happened in Wyandotte on Saturday, officials said.

All three, Dwan Lashaun Jimerson, 34, Eric Raymond Pitt, 29, and Derick Allen Suppon, 30, were arraigned Wednesday in 27th District Court on four charges.

Each were charged with assault with intent to murder, a life felony, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, and being habitual offenders-fourth offense. They face up to life in prison for the habitual offender charge.

A judge ordered Jimerson and Pitt held on $300,000 bonds. She ordered Suppon held with no bond.

Police said the charges stem from an incident at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Biddle near Oak Street.

Officers were called to the area to respond to a report of a double stabbing. They found the two victims critically injured and stabbed numerous times. An investigation led police to the three suspects.

Jimerson was discharged from prison in 2019, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He has previous convictions for unarmed robbery and drug possession.

Pitt was discharged from prison last year, the state said. He has previous convictions for drug possession and breaking and entering a vehicle.

Suppon was paroled from prison in April, according to the department of corrections. He was convicted of carjacking in 2008. He also has previous convictions for domestic violence and intimidating witnesses.

