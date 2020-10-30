Off-duty Detroit officer wounds would-be robber at Dearborn Heights store

The Detroit News

An off-duty Detroit police officer shot and wounded a gunman who was trying to rob a Dearborn Heights convenience store Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were summoned to the 7-Eleven on Cherry Hill near Inkster about 3:50 p.m. to investigate the shooting, the state police said on Twitter.

According to the agency, the off-duty officer had stopped at the store when a man entered to commit a robbery. The officer and the man exchanged words, then gunfire, state police said.

The suspect was struck and taken to a hospital, where he was initially in critical condition. The officer was not injured.

Later, state police said the suspect, who had not been identified, was out of surgery and in serious but stable condition. The investigation is continuing.