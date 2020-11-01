Oakland County deputy shot at on I-96 in Livonia

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is seeking help from the public to track down a motorist who shot at a sheriff's deputy Saturday on Interstate 96 in Livonia.

The Oakland County deputy was traveling to work around 8 p.m. Saturday in his own vehicle on I-96 between the Merriman and Farmington Road exit when a blue Mercury Milan “slowed down and pulled up along-side,” Bouchard said in a tweet Sunday evening.

The driver, whom Bouchard described as a man in his mid-20s to early 30s, with a scruffy beard and either shoulder-length braids or dreadlocks, fired one shot at the deputy. The bullet struck the deputy's car, Bouchard said.

“There was no interaction or altercation of any kind prior to this occurring,” Bouchard said in the post.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

The sheriff is urging anyone with information to call Livonia police at (734) 466-2470 or (800) SPEAK-UP.